Ellevest Inc. Has $368,000 Stock Holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,646 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Relx were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 0.8% in the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 59,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Relx alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RELX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Relx from GBX 2,750 ($33.23) to GBX 2,860 ($34.56) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Relx in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Relx from GBX 2,670 ($32.26) to GBX 2,800 ($33.83) in a report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Relx from GBX 2,650 ($32.02) to GBX 2,785 ($33.65) in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Relx from GBX 2,650 ($32.02) to GBX 2,805 ($33.89) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Relx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,790.00.

Relx Price Performance

Relx Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:RELX opened at $23.58 on Tuesday. Relx Plc has a 1-year low of $23.48 and a 1-year high of $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.31.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.4443 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 2.1%.

Relx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.