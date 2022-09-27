Ellevest Inc. Has $397,000 Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,029 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INTU. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at $27,888,947.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,318 shares of company stock valued at $18,027,628 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intuit Trading Up 0.5 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $538.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.89.

INTU opened at $395.80 on Tuesday. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $111.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $442.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $428.12.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.