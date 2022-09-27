Ellevest Inc. Has $417,000 Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Ellevest Inc. increased its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of MSCI by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of MSCI by 82.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 110,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,370,000 after purchasing an additional 49,866 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of MSCI by 47.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,697 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of MSCI by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 89,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,014,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSCI. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MSCI from $515.00 to $508.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on MSCI from $478.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on MSCI from $507.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.25.

MSCI Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $420.76 on Tuesday. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $376.41 and a 52 week high of $679.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $468.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $452.66. The company has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.29 and a beta of 1.11.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.07. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 151.89% and a net margin of 36.85%. The business had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total transaction of $2,507,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,744,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

About MSCI

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

