Ellevest Inc. Has $495,000 Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2,030.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth $34,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Stock Performance

WM stock opened at $165.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $68.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.76. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.58 and a 1-year high of $175.98.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at $8,840,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $1,523,544.93. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,472,092.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,067 shares of company stock worth $9,292,271 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.