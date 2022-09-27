Ellevest Inc. Purchases 226 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,062 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of American Express by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,472 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 13,076 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Express Stock Down 2.0 %

American Express stock opened at $137.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $103.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. American Express has a one year low of $134.12 and a one year high of $199.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.90 and a 200 day moving average of $161.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price target on American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Edward Jones raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.53.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

