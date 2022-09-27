Ellevest Inc. Sells 1,174 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

Ellevest Inc. cut its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSCU. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 6,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 68,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 6,195 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCU stock opened at $15.53 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $15.51 and a 1-year high of $19.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.59 and a 200 day moving average of $16.82.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%.

