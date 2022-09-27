Ellevest Inc. Sells 180 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Ellevest Inc. cut its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,751 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 81 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 145.2% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,811,494.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,811,494.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total transaction of $1,517,505.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,162 shares of company stock valued at $22,062,916. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $187.93 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.83 and a 12-month high of $369.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.11 billion, a PE ratio of 47.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $218.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.95.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ISRG. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.00.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

