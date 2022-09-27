Ellevest Inc. Sells 2,687 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Ellevest Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,404 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,687 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $2,507,025,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Comcast by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,857,828,000 after acquiring an additional 12,642,202 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Comcast by 911.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,571,121 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $381,055,000 after acquiring an additional 6,822,276 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Comcast by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880,050 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 162.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,187,614 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $361,753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454,106 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Redburn Partners downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen reduced their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.75.

Comcast Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $30.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.36 and its 200 day moving average is $41.11. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $30.52 and a 12 month high of $57.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 35.29%.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

