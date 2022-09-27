Elm Partners Management LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Elm Partners Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,152 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 0.8% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,818,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,776,000 after purchasing an additional 229,967 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,135,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,867 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,875,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,881,000 after purchasing an additional 254,262 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,390,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,941,000 after purchasing an additional 143,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,943,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,557,000 after purchasing an additional 239,441 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $124.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.40. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $124.39 and a 52-week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.