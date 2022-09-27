ELONGATE Tops 1-Day Volume of $14,680.00 (ELONGATE)

ELONGATE (ELONGATE) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 27th. In the last week, ELONGATE has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. ELONGATE has a market capitalization of $4.08 million and approximately $14,680.00 worth of ELONGATE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELONGATE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.
ELONGATE Coin Profile
ELONGATE’s total supply is 569,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 475,627,976,172,486 coins. The Reddit community for ELONGATE is https://reddit.com/r/Elongatetoken. ELONGATE’s official Twitter account is @elongateog and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling ELONGATE
