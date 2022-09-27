Elysian (ELS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $8.04 Million

Elysian (ELS) traded up 17.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 27th. Elysian has a market capitalization of $8.04 million and $268,835.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Elysian has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar. One Elysian coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Carry (CRE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.

CalltoCombat (CTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003221 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TabTrader Token (TTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Investin (IVN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000570 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

X-Consoles (GAME) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00014850 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Monster Adventure Token (MAT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Elysian Coin Profile

Elysian (ELS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2018. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io.

Buying and Selling Elysian

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

