EmiSwap 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $59,081.00 (ESW)

EmiSwap (ESW) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. One EmiSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, EmiSwap has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. EmiSwap has a market capitalization of $104,560.92 and approximately $59,081.00 worth of EmiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EmiSwap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004961 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,175.23 or 1.00022074 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004989 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006525 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00054916 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005603 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009915 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00063262 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004961 BTC.

EmiSwap Profile

EmiSwap (CRYPTO:ESW) is a coin. EmiSwap’s total supply is 42,946,445 coins and its circulating supply is 42,946,444 coins. EmiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sharemeall and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EmiSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “eSwitch® aims to be the cryptocurrency of a new system of exchange and sharing of goods and services in which humans and these universal values will be the center. ShareMeAll Marketplace and eSwitch® (ESW) tokens are an alternative community project for the exchange and sharing not only of skills, but also of objects, all or part of their home, their car, ect. eSwitch® (ESW) is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the marketplace. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EmiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EmiSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EmiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EmiSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EmiSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.