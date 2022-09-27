Emmerson’s (EML) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Emmerson (LON:EML – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Emmerson Stock Up 9.1 %

Shares of EML stock opened at GBX 6 ($0.07) on Monday. Emmerson has a 52 week low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 10.08 ($0.12). The stock has a market capitalization of £55.42 million and a PE ratio of -20.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 7.55.

Get Emmerson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Emmerson

In other Emmerson news, insider Rupert Joy purchased 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £9,800 ($11,841.47).

About Emmerson

Emmerson PLC engages in the exploration, development, and exploitation of a potash development project. Its principal property is the 100% owned Khemisset Potash project located in northern Morocco. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Douglas, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emmerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emmerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.