Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.86

Shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.86 and traded as high as $6.11. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $5.98, with a volume of 42,905 shares traded.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $261.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

