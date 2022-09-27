Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Receives $60.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

ENB has been the subject of several research reports. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. US Capital Advisors cut Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Raymond James raised Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enbridge

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in Enbridge by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 8,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 55,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 49.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of ENB opened at $37.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.58. Enbridge has a one year low of $36.21 and a one year high of $47.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.59 and its 200-day moving average is $43.74.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.668 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.00%.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.