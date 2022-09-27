Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of GBP 0.50-0.51 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of GBP 191-193 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $185.13 million. Endava also updated its FY23 guidance to GBP 2.35-2.38 EPS.
Endava Trading Up 3.4 %
DAVA stock opened at $79.58 on Tuesday. Endava has a 12 month low of $73.20 and a 12 month high of $172.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 46.27 and a beta of 1.22.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Endava in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $147.67.
About Endava
Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.
