Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of GBP 0.50-0.51 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of GBP 191-193 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $185.13 million. Endava also updated its FY23 guidance to GBP 2.35-2.38 EPS.

Endava Trading Up 3.4 %

DAVA stock opened at $79.58 on Tuesday. Endava has a 12 month low of $73.20 and a 12 month high of $172.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 46.27 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Endava alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Endava in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $147.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endava

About Endava

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Endava in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Endava in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endava in the 1st quarter valued at about $363,000. 52.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.