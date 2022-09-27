Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Endo International Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $68.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.15. Endo International has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $7.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average of $1.33.

Get Endo International alerts:

Institutional Trading of Endo International

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Endo International by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Endo International by 36.3% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 37,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endo International in the first quarter worth $28,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Endo International in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Endo International by 44.5% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 217,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 66,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; QWO, an injectable treatment for moderate to severe cellulite in the buttocks of adult women; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.