Endor Protocol Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (EDR)

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 46.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. One Endor Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Endor Protocol has a market cap of $158,459.37 and approximately $57.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded 46.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00219683 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00008049 BTC.

Unidef (U) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Invictus (IN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.84 or 0.00198642 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005595 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000094 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Endor Protocol Profile

Endor Protocol (CRYPTO:EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,468,902,336 coins and its circulating supply is 1,468,902,335 coins. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Endor Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

