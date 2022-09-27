Energi (NRG) Market Cap Reaches $9.30 Million

Energi (NRG) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. Over the last week, Energi has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Energi coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000809 BTC on popular exchanges. Energi has a total market capitalization of $9.30 million and approximately $157,332.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00090488 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00070659 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00031374 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00018704 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00007605 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000273 BTC.

About Energi

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 56,800,149 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is www.energi.world.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

