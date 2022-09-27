Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ENR shares. Morgan Stanley cut Energizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Energizer from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Energizer from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Energizer Price Performance

Energizer stock opened at $27.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.98. Energizer has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $41.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Energizer Announces Dividend

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.47 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 51.08% and a net margin of 7.09%. Energizer’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.40%.

Insider Activity at Energizer

In other Energizer news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne bought 3,000 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.49 per share, with a total value of $91,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 150,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,583,348.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.49 per share, with a total value of $91,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 150,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,583,348.27. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bill G. Armstrong sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $160,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,065 shares in the company, valued at $773,449.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energizer

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Energizer by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 40,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Energizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $467,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Energizer by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 159,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after buying an additional 17,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

