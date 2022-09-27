Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Receives $14.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.67.

Several research firms have issued reports on ET. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 26,027 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $246,475.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 388,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,677,646.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Energy Transfer news, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 26,027 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $246,475.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 388,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,677,646.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 2,428,747 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.04 per share, with a total value of $29,242,113.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 52,007,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,166,976.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 4,045,866 shares of company stock worth $46,895,136 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer Trading Down 3.0 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ET. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.4% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 799,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,944,000 after purchasing an additional 54,910 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 40.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 37,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 10,936 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 58.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 50,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 18,798 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 18.1% during the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 22,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 23.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 27,215 shares during the last quarter. 38.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $10.22 on Thursday. Energy Transfer has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.08.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $25.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.88 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 11.98%. Analysts forecast that Energy Transfer will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.60%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

