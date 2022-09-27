Enerpac Tool Group (EPAC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 28th. Analysts expect Enerpac Tool Group to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $151.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.10 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect Enerpac Tool Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Enerpac Tool Group stock opened at $16.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $951.78 million, a P/E ratio of 86.16 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Enerpac Tool Group has a 1-year low of $16.09 and a 1-year high of $23.84.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. Enerpac Tool Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPAC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 590,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,922,000 after purchasing an additional 9,287 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 808.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 183.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on EPAC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, renewable energy, and construction markets.

