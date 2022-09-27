EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 54.32% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

EnLink Midstream Stock Performance

NYSE ENLC opened at $8.10 on Tuesday. EnLink Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $5.88 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 2.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average of $9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Insider Transactions at EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. As a group, analysts predict that EnLink Midstream will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $1,377,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 935,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,584,126.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total value of $426,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 741,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,018,908.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $1,377,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 935,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,584,126.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EnLink Midstream

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in EnLink Midstream by 85.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in EnLink Midstream by 5.4% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 517,037 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after buying an additional 26,409 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its stake in EnLink Midstream by 5.4% during the first quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 330,333 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after buying an additional 17,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.