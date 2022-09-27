Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP decreased its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Entegris were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Entegris by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Entegris by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Entegris by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Entegris by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ENTG shares. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Entegris from $133.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.80.

Shares of ENTG opened at $84.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 1.28. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $84.03 and a one year high of $158.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 8.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.49.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.05). Entegris had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The business had revenue of $692.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Entegris’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.83%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

