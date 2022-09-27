Entegris, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.10 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Entegris in a research note issued on Thursday, September 22nd. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $4.10 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.21. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Entegris’ current full-year earnings is $4.07 per share.

ENTG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Entegris from $133.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $84.15 on Monday. Entegris has a 52 week low of $84.03 and a 52 week high of $158.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.49. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 1.28.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.05). Entegris had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $692.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.83%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Entegris by 1,227.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 331,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,535,000 after purchasing an additional 306,472 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in Entegris by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 63,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth $526,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Entegris by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 488,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,020,000 after purchasing an additional 45,966 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Entegris by 129.9% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 122,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,267,000 after purchasing an additional 69,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

