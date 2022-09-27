Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Enzo Biochem Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE:ENZ opened at $2.13 on Friday. Enzo Biochem has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $4.15. The company has a market capitalization of $103.77 million, a PE ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
In related news, Director Bradley Louis Radoff purchased 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,182,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,200,758.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 135,000 shares of company stock valued at $298,425. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.
