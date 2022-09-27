Enzyme Trading Down 7.7% This Week (MLN)

Enzyme (MLN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. Over the last week, Enzyme has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. One Enzyme coin can now be bought for about $19.34 or 0.00102293 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Enzyme has a market capitalization of $40.04 million and $3.26 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Enzyme Profile

Enzyme was first traded on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 2,070,208 coins. Enzyme’s official website is enzyme.finance. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made.Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle.”

