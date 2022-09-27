eosDAC Achieves Market Cap of $410,798.00 (EOSDAC)

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 27th. One eosDAC coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, eosDAC has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. eosDAC has a total market capitalization of $410,798.00 and approximately $22,111.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070612 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10794832 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00134909 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $348.13 or 0.01828554 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005252 BTC.

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.24 or 0.00253514 BTC.

eosDAC Profile

eosDAC’s launch date was March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eosDAC’s official message board is steemit.com/@eosdac. The official website for eosDAC is eosdac.io.

Buying and Selling eosDAC

According to CryptoCompare, “eosDAC airdropped 75% of it's tokens to the EOS Token holders as of 15th April 2018. It is therefore a community-owned organisation and will be launched as a Decentralised Autonomous Community in June 2018. eosDAC is focused on becoming a EOS.IO Block Producer serving the EOS communities worldwide.eosDAC is also creating the tools & smart contracts it needs to function. It will share these with the EOS communities to help other DACs thrive on the EOS.IO blockchains. eosDAC will therefore be a'DAC-enabler' and furthermore provide services to the EOS ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eosDAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eosDAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

