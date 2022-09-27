EOSDT (EOSDT) Trading 31.3% Higher Over Last Week

EOSDT (EOSDT) traded up 19% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One EOSDT coin can now be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00004344 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EOSDT has a total market cap of $66,209.00 and $1.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EOSDT has traded up 31.3% against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About EOSDT

EOSDT’s launch date was May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 80,356 coins. EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOSDT’s official website is eosdt.com. The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOSDT’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt.

Buying and Selling EOSDT

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it.EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support.”

