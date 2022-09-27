Epic Cash (EPIC) Trading 23.1% Lower Over Last Week

Epic Cash (EPIC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One Epic Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00003427 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Epic Cash has a total market cap of $9.76 million and $8,034.00 worth of Epic Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Epic Cash has traded down 23.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004217 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011125 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070791 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10822250 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Epic Cash

Epic Cash’s launch date was September 9th, 2019. Epic Cash’s total supply is 15,015,008 coins. The Reddit community for Epic Cash is https://reddit.com/r/epiccash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Epic Cash’s official Twitter account is @EpicCashTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Epic Cash’s official message board is medium.com/epic-cash. Epic Cash’s official website is epic.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “EPIC is a novel software implementation of the original Bitcoin Standard, updated to the most recent technologies.Epic Cash is Howey compliant, designed to attain a score of “1” by the Crypto Rating Council. Epic Cash is 100% proof-of-work mined, with no special nodes.With a hard limit on supply, Epic Cash, like BTC, is expected to function as a store of value.”

