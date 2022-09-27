Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush downgraded Epizyme from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Epizyme from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen lowered Epizyme from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Cowen cut Epizyme from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

NASDAQ EPZM opened at $1.47 on Friday. Epizyme has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $5.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of -0.41.

Epizyme ( NASDAQ:EPZM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $27.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.11 million. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 391.90% and a negative return on equity of 2,459.33%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Epizyme will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Epizyme by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,642,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,950 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Epizyme by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,778,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162,390 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Epizyme by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,450,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,248 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in Epizyme by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 7,267,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,358,000 after buying an additional 3,460,034 shares during the period. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP raised its stake in Epizyme by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 6,774,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,791,000 after buying an additional 1,289,328 shares during the period. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

