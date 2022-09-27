EPR Properties (EPR) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

EPR Properties has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 29.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. EPR Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 139.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect EPR Properties to earn $4.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.5%.

EPR Properties Price Performance

EPR stock opened at $36.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 9.00 and a quick ratio of 9.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.61. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $35.70 and a 1 year high of $56.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $160.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.39 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 6.13%. EPR Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in EPR Properties during the first quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in EPR Properties during the second quarter worth $77,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in EPR Properties during the first quarter worth $203,000. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the first quarter valued at $219,000. 77.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on EPR Properties to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on EPR Properties from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on EPR Properties from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.75.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Further Reading

