Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Receives $818.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $809.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EQIX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $750.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $785.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $581.59 on Thursday. Equinix has a 12 month low of $576.05 and a 12 month high of $853.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $662.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $680.81. The firm has a market cap of $52.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.73, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.49.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Equinix

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 176.39%.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $245,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $245,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total transaction of $713,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,876,249.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,808 shares of company stock worth $3,394,370. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Equinix

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its position in shares of Equinix by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Equinix by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 93 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Equinix by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Equinix by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.