Equitable Trust Co. Cuts Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Equitable Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 80.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 87,474 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XBI. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 578,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,726,000 after buying an additional 42,152 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 179,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 7,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,892,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of XBI opened at $75.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.70. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $61.78 and a 52-week high of $134.79.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

