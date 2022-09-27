Equitable Trust Co. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Equitable Trust Co. lowered its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,262 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,681,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,405,000 after buying an additional 77,223 shares during the period. Leo Brokerage LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC now owns 575,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,236,000 after purchasing an additional 17,022 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 493,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,230,000 after purchasing an additional 35,418 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 362,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 315,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,595,000 after purchasing an additional 121,071 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSGX opened at $43.80 on Tuesday. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $43.59 and a 1 year high of $64.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.10 and its 200 day moving average is $51.54.

