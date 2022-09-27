Equitable Trust Co. Increases Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 366.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,947 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 13.0% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 4,618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at about $1,750,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 13.9% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at $7,656,424.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,715. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,160 shares of company stock worth $5,036,751. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Down 1.0 %

BDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.63.

NYSE:BDX opened at $231.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $230.20 and a one year high of $280.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.45.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.17. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

