Equitable Trust Co. Sells 2,664 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Equitable Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,370 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,664 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in eBay were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 18.3% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,078 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in eBay by 27.1% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,347 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in eBay in the first quarter valued at about $381,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 65,377 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 23.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 81,883 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after acquiring an additional 15,521 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $38.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of 90.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.89. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.50 and a 1-year high of $81.19.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 209.53%.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on eBay from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on eBay from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on eBay from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.43.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

