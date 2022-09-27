Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Cathay Pacific Airways Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CPCAY)

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Cathay Pacific Airways in a report released on Sunday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Cathay Pacific Airways’ current full-year earnings is ($0.43) per share.

Cathay Pacific Airways Trading Down 1.6 %

CPCAY stock opened at $5.48 on Tuesday. Cathay Pacific Airways has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $5.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Cathay Pacific Airways Company Profile

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, aircraft engineering, cargo carriage, airport ground engineering support and equipment maintenance, and inventory technical management services.

