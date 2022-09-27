Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Costco Wholesale Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note issued on Friday, September 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman forecasts that the retailer will post earnings per share of $3.60 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Costco Wholesale’s current full-year earnings is $14.37 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q2 2024 earnings at $3.65 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.79 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $5.21 EPS.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 3.0 %

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on COST. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $559.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.92.

COST opened at $480.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $527.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $518.97. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.70.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.40%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,019,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,711,170.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,800 shares of company stock worth $1,449,904 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Costco Wholesale

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $526,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.6% in the second quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 428 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 124.8% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 6,971 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

