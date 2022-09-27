Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Visa Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Visa in a report issued on Thursday, September 22nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck now anticipates that the credit-card processor will post earnings per share of $7.45 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.21. The consensus estimate for Visa’s current full-year earnings is $7.43 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Visa’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.42 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on V. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.64.

NYSE:V opened at $180.59 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.90. Visa has a 1-year low of $179.90 and a 1-year high of $236.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.12%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth about $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

