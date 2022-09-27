Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (ELS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 on October 14th

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Equity LifeStyle Properties has increased its dividend by an average of 9.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 17 years. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 105.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Equity LifeStyle Properties to earn $2.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.4%.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $65.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.72. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $88.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $365.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.29 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ELS. Colliers Securities set a $92.00 target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $87.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $89.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity LifeStyle Properties

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 54.6% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 12,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 4,321 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 38.9% in the first quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 11,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter valued at about $590,000. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

(Get Rating)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.