Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $307.18.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ESS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $313.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $264.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $322.00 to $306.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essex Property Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 434.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of ESS opened at $240.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $293.39. Essex Property Trust has a 12 month low of $237.89 and a 12 month high of $363.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 148.90%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

