Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Sold by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 400.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Westwood Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $69,096,000. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE ESS opened at $240.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $237.89 and a 52 week high of $363.36.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 148.90%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ESS. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $316.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $378.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.18.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

