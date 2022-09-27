Essex Savings Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Essex Savings Bank lessened its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,674 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 7,786 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 2,660.0% during the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $84.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $97.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $117.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.20 and a 200-day moving average of $81.41.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.21%.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Stephens initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.50.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

