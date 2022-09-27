Ethermon Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.45 Million (EMON)

Ethermon (EMON) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. One Ethermon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ethermon has traded 24.1% lower against the US dollar. Ethermon has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and $54,517.00 worth of Ethermon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003449 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00010934 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00066171 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10115996 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Ethermon

Ethermon’s launch date was April 13th, 2021. Ethermon’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins. The official website for Ethermon is www.ethermon.io. Ethermon’s official Twitter account is @Ethermon_NFT and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethermon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethermon is one of the first Ethereum-based blockchain games to create interactive non-fungible tokens (NFTs), allowing players to own, improve, use, and profit from their in-game virtual assets. Originally launched as Etheremon in 2017, the current upgraded version was relaunched in 2019 by its most dedicated players and an expanded team.EMON is a new token that has been developed to support Ethermon's expansion from 2D browser-based gameplay into 3D metaverses (currently Decentraland), focused on a play-to-earn model. EMON will become the main and only token within the Ethermon ecosystem, and the EMONT legacy token will slowly be phased out and eventually completely replaced.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethermon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethermon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethermon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

