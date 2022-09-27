Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Euro Tech Price Performance

NASDAQ CLWT opened at $1.22 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.45. Euro Tech has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $2.65.

Institutional Trading of Euro Tech

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Euro Tech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,509 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.24% of Euro Tech worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 4.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Euro Tech

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

