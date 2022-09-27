EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Receives 18.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is 18.25.

EVCM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on EverCommerce from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on EverCommerce to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Get EverCommerce alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at EverCommerce

In other EverCommerce news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 10,752 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of 8.93, for a total transaction of 96,015.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,409,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 12,590,817.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other EverCommerce news, President Matthew David Feierstein sold 5,155 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of 8.93, for a total transaction of 46,034.15. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 2,081,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 18,585,366.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 10,752 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of 8.93, for a total value of 96,015.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,409,946 shares in the company, valued at 12,590,817.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,006 shares of company stock valued at $232,234. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

EverCommerce Trading Down 0.5 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 507.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 196.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EverCommerce stock opened at 10.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 11.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is 11.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -29.39, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.15. EverCommerce has a 52 week low of 7.73 and a 52 week high of 21.69.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported -0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.06 by -0.12. The business had revenue of 157.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 152.99 million. EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 12.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that EverCommerce will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

EverCommerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.