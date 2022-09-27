Evercore ISI Cuts Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Price Target to $99.00

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.87% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Boston Properties from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Boston Properties from $112.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet cut Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.94.

Boston Properties stock opened at $74.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. Boston Properties has a one year low of $74.07 and a one year high of $133.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.54.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 22.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Properties will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total value of $2,021,581.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 4,800.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

