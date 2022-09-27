Evercore ISI Cuts Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Price Target to $188.00

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $196.00 to $188.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.73% from the stock’s previous close.
EXR has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Extra Space Storage to $229.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Extra Space Storage from $234.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $228.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.18.
Extra Space Storage Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $169.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.48. Extra Space Storage has a twelve month low of $156.70 and a twelve month high of $228.84.
Extra Space Storage Company Profile
Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.
