Evercore ISI Cuts Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Price Target to $188.00

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $196.00 to $188.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.73% from the stock’s previous close.

EXR has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Extra Space Storage to $229.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Extra Space Storage from $234.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $228.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.18.

Extra Space Storage Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $169.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.48. Extra Space Storage has a twelve month low of $156.70 and a twelve month high of $228.84.

Institutional Trading of Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,322,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,589,514,000 after acquiring an additional 388,156 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,153,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,435,689,000 after acquiring an additional 122,140 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 7.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,119,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,874,884,000 after acquiring an additional 612,842 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,023,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,238,485,000 after acquiring an additional 227,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 8.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,145,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $875,324,000 after buying an additional 381,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

