Evercore ISI Cuts Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Price Target to $68.00

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $72.00 to $68.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on REG. Compass Point dropped their price target on Regency Centers from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Regency Centers from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Regency Centers from $57.50 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Regency Centers from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.55.

REG opened at $53.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.10. Regency Centers has a 12 month low of $52.36 and a 12 month high of $78.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.16 and a 200 day moving average of $61.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 97.8% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 635.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 103.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Regency Centers by 112.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Regency Centers by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

